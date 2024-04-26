Mopar 340 Vs. 360: Which Is The Better Engine?

In the history of engines made by Mopar — the parts division of Stellantis, who owns Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and more — the flashiest of the bunch naturally come from the height of the muscle car era in the 1960s and early 1970s. These Mopar engines were generally the company's B-series big block engines, which were often able to generate upwards of 400 horsepower, depending on the model.

While those numbers are eye-popping, Mopar made plenty of other V8 engines as well. Some Mopar engines were powerful enough to satisfy any number of people looking for some oomph under the hood, but didn't want the size and weight that came with a big block engine. Mopar also had the A-series small block engines as well, but even that may have been too heavy for some.

This is where Mopar's LA — or light A — engines came into play. These V8 engines began production in 1964, and had an incredibly healthy 40-year production span. LA engines were designed with the idea of maximizing the power of the A engines, but removing as much weight from them as possible. The LA line began with a 273 V8 and a 318 V8, but Mopar quickly introduced the Mopar 340 V8, which was followed up by the Mopar 360 V8 several years later.

Although only one digit separates the two engines in name, the two engines have quite a number of differences, and the 340 has certainly become the historical favorite. Does it deserve to be though?

[Featured image by Triple-green via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]