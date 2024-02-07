What Is A Mopar, And What Does It Stand For?

The word "Mopar" is ubiquitous within the realm of car enthusiasts, mainly those from the muscle-bound era of hot rods where the tires were big, the engines were loud, and chrome was everywhere. But did you know that the name was first bandied about as far back as the late 1920s and was a shortened form for Chrysler Motor Parts Corporation? Heck, the amalgamated word is sitting right there smack in the middle: MOtor PARts.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let's jump back to the Great Depression, a period of American history that lasted roughly a decade, from 1929 to 1939. When the stock market crashed in '29, it sent the U.S. into a spiral that resulted in millions of people losing their jobs and standing in food lines. By 1933, the unemployment rate had peaked at 25.6% (or one in every four people). Not only that but the Great Plains were wracked by the worst drought in the country's history, causing endless dust storms that made farming all but impossible.

To say people were "depressed" by 1937 was an understatement. They needed help, no matter how small the gesture. So, the Chrysler Corp. invented a product that today is so commonplace and as much a part of every car on the road as oil and gasoline. We are, of course, talking about antifreeze — that other car fluid that we often forget about but still needs to be changed occasionally.