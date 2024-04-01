The Best And Worst Years For The Mopar 360 Engine

If you want to start an argument among a group of automobile enthusiasts, simply ask, "What is a Mopar?" The brand is a portmanteau of "motor" and "parts" and was established by Chrysler in 1937 as the automaker's parts and accessories division, and the term has since come to cover all the actual car and truck brands Chrysler has owned. Initially, that meant Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge, and DeSoto, although DeSoto went under in 1960. When Chrysler acquired Jeep along with AMC in 1987 and started labeling Dodge trucks as Rams in 2009, those two badges became part of the Mopar family, even to most purists.

Fiat bought Chrysler in 2014, and Fiat-Chrysler joined forces with the Peugeot group in 2021 to form Stellantis. Even the most inclusive gearheads would stop short of lumping Peugeot or Citroën in with older Mopar brands, mostly because the cars from those French makers share little in common with their distant Dodge, Plymouth, AMC, and Jeep cousins.

The Mopar brands had their heyday in the 1960s and 1970s, highlighted by the production of some memorable AMC muscle cars and the development of more than a half-dozen versions of the venerable slant six engine.

Mopar hoods also shrouded some large and powerful big block V8s and V10s – but a small-block 360 cubic inch lived in various forms from 1971 through the late 1990s and persisted through a couple of major design changes.

[Featured image by Mr. Choppers via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]