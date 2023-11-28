5 Classic AMC Muscle Cars That Are Totally Underappreciated

American Motors Corporation, or AMC, is known to most as the custodian of the Jeep brand through the CJ era in the 1970s and early '80s or the company responsible for such design abominations as the Pacer and the Gremlin. It was formed in 1954 when Nash-Kelvinator and Hudson Motors merged. Between then and Chrysler's purchase of the company in 1987, AMC produced a fair share of impressive vehicles.

The disastrous Gremlin and quirky Pacer get lots of negative attention, while the Jeep CJ, Wagoneer, and Cherokee models produced by AMC have become classics, but AMC also cranked out several high-performance muscle cars during the 1960s and 1970s, back before CAFE standards and tightened emissions regulations made gas-guzzling V8 engines less desirable for consumers.

Many of AMC's muscle cars have gone largely ignored by collectors and enthusiasts, lost in a sea of Pontiac GTOs, Oldsmobile 442s, and Ford Mustangs. Let's take a look at a handful of AMC's most impressive and least appreciated muscle car models.