5 Vehicles Built With The Legendary 426 Hemi Engine

The Chrysler Hemi engine was one of the most powerful engines you could find in a Chrysler car in the late '60s and early '70s. Its distinctive dome-shaped cylinders and large 426-cubic-inch (nearly 7 liters) displacement set it apart, making it one of Chrysler's legendary engines, usually found in the top variants of its most powerful muscle and pony cars.

The 426 Hemi is arguably the most popular variant of the Hemi, debuting on the 1966 Plymouth Belvedere. But its popularity led to its availability in several Dodge and Plymouth models, a testament to its unmatched power and performance. In fact, the British sports carmaker Jensen Motors Limited even experimented with the 426 Hemi V8 with the Jensen FFF-100. Unfortunately, this British beast did not make it out of the concept car stage.

So, on which other cars can you get the legendary 426 Hemi? Check out these cars that offered this powerful engine as an option, many of which are now legendary in their own right, like the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T.