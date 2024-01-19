Behind The Legend Of The 1970 Black Ghost Dodge Challenger Street Racer

Street racing is as American as baseball or apple pie. Whether it was happening in the Bronx, on California's Van Nuys Boulevard, or on 107th in Chicago, the addiction so many drivers have with speed, customization, and winning has always been part of car culture. This is as evident today as it was in the '60s and '70s -– just look at the box office numbers for the "Fast & Furious" franchise, which has raked in over $7 billion worldwide over 11 films. People take this stuff seriously, and the stories from the past have become as legendary as Dom Toretto's exploits.

In Detroit, Michigan, there was a car that was as mysterious as it was quick off the line. It made an impact the second it pulled up for a race –- a black 1970 Dodge with a Hemi, a gator skin top, and a pair of Africa stickers with red, black, and green vertical stripes under the R/T badging on the fenders. This was the Black Ghost, and between 1970 and 1975, it was an undefeated monster. It was also a mystery, as few knew anything about the car, the driver, or what was going on under the hood of the "Ghost." Until recently, this mystery endured, with many folks feeling that it may just have been an urban legend.

That all changed in 2017 when the heir to the "Black Ghost" shared the car and its story with the world.