10 Of The Coolest Classic Muscle Cars With Big Block Engines

The American muscle car may be one of the most beloved vehicle genres ever created. Some say muscle cars arrived as early as the 1950s, while others place their conception firmly in the 1960s. Whatever your opinion, there is no debate that the mid-1960s to early 1970s represented the golden era of muscle cars.

Manufacturers slammed ever-more powerful engines into vehicles accessible to the masses and delivered performance on levels previously undreamed of. Meanwhile, the design elevated them from the status of future classics to American icons. Today, though, muscle cars aren't just aesthetically pleasing — they represent a bygone generation of incredible styling that elevates these cars from future classics to the automotive icons of an age.

In the halcyon days before regulations dictated emission standards, displacement was the most significant arbiter of a car's power. The bigger the engine, the badder the ride, and big blocks were king. Large engine blocks allow for a wider bore and a deeper stroke than smaller blocks, meaning more bang-bang in the combustion chamber. However, in the decades since the heyday of the muscle car, displacement has become less of a thing, and the shift to EVs means it won't be again anytime soon. To honor these beasts of yesteryear, we've crafted a list of the coolest big-block muscle cars ever to hit the pavement.