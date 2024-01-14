10 Super Rare Camaro Models You Might Never See In Person

Chevrolet may have been a bit behind the curve when it introduced its first pony car, but it showed up with what would become one of its most iconic and enduring models in 1967 — the Chevrolet Camaro. It gained instant popularity, receiving accolades from the motoring press along with buyers' approval in the form of excellent sales numbers. From the start, Chevrolet offered special editions and custom options packages to cater the car to every buyer's taste, including many meant to go from the factory directly to the racetrack.

The first generation of Camaro was a big hit, and subsequent generations managed to keep the excitement level high. Chevrolet kept it in production through the decades (with a hiatus from 2002 to 2010). It has again been announced that the Camaro will be discontinued following the 2024 model year, although that announcement came after production of many recent limited-edition vehicles. Some of these custom Camaros, both new and old, are relatively widespread, while others can be scarce, often making them extremely valuable. Despite the potentially high value of limited-production cars, unless you have the funds to buy one yourself, seeing them is not likely to happen. Some of the rarest Camaros are also the most special, but these examples you are not likely to see yourself any time soon.