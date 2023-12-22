One Of GM's Most Hated: Why Chevrolet's Iron Duke Engine Is So Maligned

General Motors is responsible for some of the greatest engines to ever see widespread use. The Chevy Small Block is considered by some to be the single best engine ever made due to the sheer availability of parts and its uncanny ability to make huge amounts of power without rapidly disassembling itself. Similarly, the famed LS has taken on a life of its own as seemingly every vehicle in existence has undergone an LS swap at the hands of an enterprising gearhead. There's also the 454 big block, which threw down unholy amounts of power in cars like the Chevelle and gave many pickups enough oomph to get the job done.

However, for every Small Block and LS, there are engines that don't quite reach the same level of fame, and in fact, are so maligned and sneered at that they fall to the same automotive dregs as cars like the Pontiac Aztek. One such engine is the GM 2.5-liter "Iron Duke." Even hearing that name is liable to make hardcore General Motors fans break out in a cold sweat and competing acolytes of both Ford and Chrysler start laughing uncontrollably. No matter the affiliation of any gearhead, the Iron Duke will garner a reaction.