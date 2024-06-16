Mopar Street HEMI Vs. Race HEMI Engines: What's The Difference?

The Chrysler HEMI is a very special engine. The first Chrysler HEMI arrived on the scene in 1951, making use of a unique hemispherical combustion chamber design that went against the grain of traditional engine design in the 50s. The first-generation HEMI was a halo engine for anyone in the racing scene at the time due to its massive power potential and durability, marking the start of HEMI supremacy on the drag strip.

While the first generation "FirePower" HEMI was celebrated amongst gearheads in the 1950s, it was really the second generation HEMI, introduced in 1964, that made HEMI a household name. The second-generation HEMI was born out of Chrysler's craving for dominance in both NASCAR and NHRA events. The 426 more than accomplished that mission, wiping the floor with its competition in the 1964 Daytona 500 and claiming drag strip victories later that year. In fact, the race-only engine was so dominant that it was banned from NASCAR competition in 1965.

With bitter competition lobbying against the 426, Mopar was forced to homologate the engine if they wanted the HEMI on top again. While throwing in the towel might have been the cheaper and easier option, the taste of victory is hard to forget, eventually leading Chrysler to homologate the 426 under the hoods of B-Body Chryslers in Street HEMI form for 1966. Despite some necessary changes made to the detuned street version of the engine, the 426 Street HEMI was still a widely feared monster on the road, producing an advertised 425 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque — although it was likely a lot more than that in reality.