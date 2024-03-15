Chrysler 426 Hemi Vs. Ford 427 SOHC: The Biggest Differences Explained

During the mid-1960s, many Americans were obsessed with automobiles. Teenagers cruised the main drag through countless small towns on warm summer evenings. Families loaded up in their cars to attend drive-in movie theaters. They often watched movies about automobile racing like "Viva Las Vegas" with Elvis Presley and Ann Margret or "The Great Race" with Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis.

Auto racing was (and still is to some extent) a significant part of the American culture. Many Americans gathered around television sets and radios or attended races every weekend to cheer on their favorite NASCAR, Formula One, SCCA, and NHRA teams and drivers. America's automakers headed the mantra, "What wins on Sunday sells on Monday." That quest for sales fueled the research and development of some of our most iconic automobiles and the engines that powered them.

Chrysler's 426 Hemi was one of the most iconic racing-derived automobile engines emerging from the mid-1960s. Its domination drove NASCAR rule changes, forcing Chrysler to make the Hemi available in production vehicles. Ford had to develop a more powerful engine to keep up on the track and at dealerships. The result was Ford's 427 SOHC.