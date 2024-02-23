All About The R-Code 427 V8 Engine That Powered The 1967 Ford Galaxie 500

1967 was the final model year for the R-Code 427 V8-equipped Ford Galaxie 500. Only 24 of them left the factory out of over 1 million Galaxies built in 1967, making it one of the rarest and most desirable iterations of the brand's vintage full-size car.

Under the hood is a potent iteration of Ford's venerable 427 FE big block. The Ford FE Series of V8 engines have undergone multiple iterations before debuting the 427 cubic inch (7.0-liter) big block in 1963. It featured a nickel-alloy block (with a 4.23-inch bore and a 3.278-inch stroke), more robust cloverleaf cylinder molds, crankshaft cross-bolts for the main bearing caps, and solid lifters.

Producing 425 horsepower and up to 480 lb-ft of torque when equipped with dual four-barrel Holly carburetors, the 427 remains one of Ford's most popular and desirable big block engines. In 1965, the 427 received a side-oiling block and a forged crankshaft. Ford debuted an overhauled 427 in 1966, featuring a new 8V single overhead cam (SOHC) design to replace the aging pushrods and hemispherical combustion chambers.