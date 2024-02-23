All About The R-Code 427 V8 Engine That Powered The 1967 Ford Galaxie 500
1967 was the final model year for the R-Code 427 V8-equipped Ford Galaxie 500. Only 24 of them left the factory out of over 1 million Galaxies built in 1967, making it one of the rarest and most desirable iterations of the brand's vintage full-size car.
Under the hood is a potent iteration of Ford's venerable 427 FE big block. The Ford FE Series of V8 engines have undergone multiple iterations before debuting the 427 cubic inch (7.0-liter) big block in 1963. It featured a nickel-alloy block (with a 4.23-inch bore and a 3.278-inch stroke), more robust cloverleaf cylinder molds, crankshaft cross-bolts for the main bearing caps, and solid lifters.
Producing 425 horsepower and up to 480 lb-ft of torque when equipped with dual four-barrel Holly carburetors, the 427 remains one of Ford's most popular and desirable big block engines. In 1965, the 427 received a side-oiling block and a forged crankshaft. Ford debuted an overhauled 427 in 1966, featuring a new 8V single overhead cam (SOHC) design to replace the aging pushrods and hemispherical combustion chambers.
Ford Galaxie 500: Muscle car DNA
The Ford Galaxie 500 R-code high-performance package for the 1967 model year included heavy-duty driveline and suspension components with its 427 cubic inch V8. It includes custom front and rear suspension, a new differential, cold-extruded axle shafts, and universal joints. Moreover, clients could specify their 7.0-liter V8s with NASCAR-inspired high-rise heads, a custom intake manifold, and larger-diameter rectangular intake ports to produce upwards of 500 horsepower.
By the late 60s, the 427 had proved its merits in professional racing and was approaching its twilight years, taking the checkered flag at the 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours that powered the iconic Ford GT. It also gathered NHRA championships, set Bonneville speed records, ignited NASCAR race tracks, and climbed Pikes Peak.
However, the muscle car era was in full swing, and enormous barges with potent V8 engines like the Galaxie gave way to smaller, lighter vehicles with equally gigantic powerplants, paving the way for the muscle car era and legendary names like Mustang, Camaro, and GTO.