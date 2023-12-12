Why The 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 Is Still So Cool
The late 1960s were the peak of the American muscle car era, with the streets filled with the rumble of V8 engines and the smell of carbureted exhaust fumes. While the Ford Mustang usually gets top billing when the Dearborn, Michigan-based Big Three automaker enters the conversation, Ford produced a version of the Galaxie starting in 1966 that deserves a spot in the muscle car pantheon beside the Mustang, Oldsmobile 442, and Chevrolet Corvette.
The Galaxie 500 first hit showrooms in 1962 as a 1963 model, equipped with a 406 cubic inch V8 with three gas-chugging carburetors mounted atop its intake manifold. By the time 1966 had rolled around, Ford had expanded engine options to include a 427 cubic inch (7 liter) V8 that put out 345 horsepower and a bone-crushing 462 pound-feet of torque. That engine was powerful enough to push the 4,200 pound behemoth from 0-60 mph in seven seconds flat.
Too comfortable to be a true muscle car?
The 1967 Galaxie 500 came in two and four-door hardtop, convertible, and station wagon versions and even the wagon had the rakish lines, stacked headlights, and swept-back grille that made it look fast even when it was at a standstill. Despite the incredible power under the hood, undeniably cool styling, and relatively comfortable ride, Galaxies are not as coveted as some of the other pavement-eating beasts of the muscle car era.
Darren Martin of Motor Trend cautions enthusiasts not to sleep on the Galaxie 500, particularly models equipped with the 427 cubic inch engine.
"Although they were bigger and better-appointed than many of Ford's high-performance Mustangs and Fairlanes of the period," he wrote, "make no mistake about it, two-door Galaxie 500s were badass rides." The Galaxie 500 7-liter's under-the-radar appeal is a warning not to let a few luxurious interior appointments fool you into thinking this car is a paper tiger; the 1967 Galaxie is a formidable beast with real teeth.