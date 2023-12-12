Why The 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 Is Still So Cool

The late 1960s were the peak of the American muscle car era, with the streets filled with the rumble of V8 engines and the smell of carbureted exhaust fumes. While the Ford Mustang usually gets top billing when the Dearborn, Michigan-based Big Three automaker enters the conversation, Ford produced a version of the Galaxie starting in 1966 that deserves a spot in the muscle car pantheon beside the Mustang, Oldsmobile 442, and Chevrolet Corvette.

The Galaxie 500 first hit showrooms in 1962 as a 1963 model, equipped with a 406 cubic inch V8 with three gas-chugging carburetors mounted atop its intake manifold. By the time 1966 had rolled around, Ford had expanded engine options to include a 427 cubic inch (7 liter) V8 that put out 345 horsepower and a bone-crushing 462 pound-feet of torque. That engine was powerful enough to push the 4,200 pound behemoth from 0-60 mph in seven seconds flat.

[Featured Image by JohnBgon via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and Scaled | CC-By Public Domain]