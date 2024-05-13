How Much Horsepower Chrysler's 426 Hemi Produces (And What Years They Were Made)

Turning the 426 Hemi from a high-strung, specialized racing engine into something drivable on the street presented some challenges to Chrysler engineers. To make the Street 426 Hemi more reliable and smoother in day-to-day driving, its compression ratio was reduced to run on consumer gasoline, its timing and its camshaft were less aggressive, the cylinder heads were switched from aluminum to iron castings, and both the exhaust and intake manifolds were redesigned. Aside from these changes, the 426 Hemi was very close to the Daytona-winning racing engine underneath, using the same bore, stroke, and layout. These changes resulted in an extremely robust performance engine for the street that was advertised to put out 425 horsepower and 490 lb.-ft. of torque. It is highly likely that these 426 Hemi numbers were lower than its actual output, which could have been a way to prevent auto insurance companies from charging excessive premiums to Chrysler 426 Hemi owners.

The first Chrysler vehicles available with the 426 Hemi were the 1966 models. These included the Dodge Coronet (through 1970), Dodge Charger (through 1971), Plymouth Belvedere (through 1970), and Plymouth Satellite (through 1971). In 1967, the Plymouth GTX (through 1971) could be ordered with a 426 Hemi. In 1968, the Dodge Dart Super Stock (one year only), the Dodge Super Bee (through 1971), the Plymouth Road Runner (through 1971), and the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda SS (one year only) had 426 Hemi availability. 1969 saw the addition of the winged, long-nosed Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Superbird special models (both through 1970). In 1970, you could also get a 426 Hemi in a Dodge Challenger (through 1971), a third-generation Plymouth Barracuda (through 1971), and a Plymouth Fury GT (one year only).