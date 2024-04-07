The Best And Worst Years For The Mopar 340 Engine

When Chrysler invented antifreeze in 1937, it established the Mopar brand (a mashup of the words "motor" and "parts") to help sell its new product along with a larger line of car parts and accessories. The word has since become a catch-all for all of the products that fall under the Chrysler umbrella, from vehicles and the engines that power them to the parts and fluids that help keep those cars and trucks running. Initially, Mopar branding covered Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, and Desoto, but Desoto was scrapped in 1960, and Plymouth got the axe in 2001. Chrysler acquired Jeep and Eagle along with AMC in 1987, but only Jeep is still around today.

Fiat purchased Chrysler in 2009, and five years ago, Fiat Chrysler merged with PSA, the parent company of Peugeot and four other European brands. The newly merged group took the name Stellantis, leaving the badges of the original companies in place. Although Chrysler has gone from one of the United States' "Big Three" to just one piece of a massive international conglomerate, during its heyday during the 1960s and '70s, Chrysler made some of the auto industry's most desirable engines. Among those were more than a half-dozen variants of the bulletproof slant six and a lineup of 400-plus horsepower big block V8s dubbed the B series. During that same era, Chrysler also developed a series of small-block V8s with displacements ranging from 273 to 360 cubic inches.

[Featured image by Triple-green via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 2.0]