What Ever Happened To The Plymouth Barracuda?

Chrysler's Plymouth division put a surprisingly long list of muscle cars on the road during the era's peak in the 1960s and early '70s, including a few models that deserve more attention than they get. The Barracuda began life in 1964 as an option package on the Valiant and added a 273-cu-in V8 as an option over the base engine, the 225-cu-in variant of Chrysler's legendary slant six. According to Classic Industries, nine out of 10 Valiant Barracuda buyers opted for the V8 in 1964.

The Barracuda was allowed to swim on its own as a standalone model the next year, when a 'Formula S" package was offered that included a high-compression version of the 273 V8. Minor styling changes came in 1966, but the next year Plymouth spawned a new generation version. The 273 V8 was the base engine, with a big-block 373-cu-in V8 as the optional powerplant.

For 1968, the 273 was replaced by a 318-cu-in small-block, and the 426 Hemi known as "The Elephant" was placed in the Barracuda — biological impossibilities be damned. In 1970, the Barracuda was moved to the larger E-body platform, and the AAR Barracuda, a Trans-Am racing spec version, was offered. The badge lost its first two syllables in 1972 and became simply the "Cuda," but the renamed model only lasted for two more years before Chrysler yanked it from the water.