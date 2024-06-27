What Was The First HEMI Engine And How Did It Change The Future Of Chrysler?

The HEMI logo plastered on modern Dodge cars and Ram trucks promises an increased level of automotive engine performance. But what's the difference between a hemi and a non-hemi engine? The primary difference is the hemi's dome-shaped (hemispherical) cylinder head combustion chambers compared to the relatively flat or wedge-shaped combustion chambers present in other cylinder head types. The hemi head design allows larger valves that increase the engine's internal air-fuel mixture and exhaust flow and a centrally located spark plug (or two) for more efficient combustion.

People most closely associate the hemi engine with Chrysler due to the automaker's HEMI trademark. However, around the same time that the 426 HEMI was making its mark on the muscle car scene, Ford released its Boss 429 with a similar hemi head design.

There's no question that Chrysler made the hemi engine design famous, especially among modern automobile enthusiasts. The earliest Chrysler automobiles featuring the 331-cubic inch FirePower V8 first-generation HEMI engines came out in 1951, but the hemi engine story doesn't begin there. In fact, it doesn't even start in an automobile.