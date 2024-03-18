Everything You Need To Know About DeSoto Hemi Engines

Chrysler was founded in 1925 when Walter Chrysler reorganized the assets of the foundering Maxwell Motors Company and reformed it in West Virginia under his own name. Three years later, Chrysler bought Dodgeand established the Plymouth and DeSoto brands at the lower end of the automobile market. Neither of the latter brands is around today; the Plymouth badge was retired in 2000, and DeSoto went to the crusher after the 1961 model year. Before its demise, however, DeSoto earned a place in automotive history with its version of Chrysler's fabled hemi engine.

The hemi gets its name from the domed shape of the combustion chambers inside its eight cylinders. The arched area at the top of the cylinder where the spark plug is placed allows for a rapid ignition of the fuel-air mixture and helps keep energy focused more directly on the heads of the pistons. Chrysler first used a hemi V8 in 1951 models, and added it to the DeSoto line the following year. While the DeSoto plant had some of the least horsepower among major hemi engines, it was also one of the first popular hemis, setting a pattern for high-performance luxury for years to come.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 2.0]