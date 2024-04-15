Differences Between Hemi & Non-Hemi Engines

If you are even a casual fan of performance automobiles, the name "Hemi" is likely something you are familiar with. Thanks partly to ingenious marketing that made it a household name, Hemi is synonymous with powerful engines that offer potent displays of strength. "That Thang Gotta Hemi? Sweet!" was just one in a series of commercials from years back touting the engine type on the Dodge Ram. Beyond the hype, a Hemi, or hemispherically shaped combustion chamber, is a different engine configuration with advantages and disadvantages compared to non-Hemi engines.

The iconic Hemi rose to fame at the 1964 NASCAR Daytona 500. Chrysler, a major automotive manufacturer, equipped its race car with the pioneering hemispherical cylinder head design and dominated the event. Later, several muscle cars, such as the Dodge Charger, Plymouth Cuda, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Dart, featured a Hemi. The 1966 Plymouth Belvedere started the trend of calling Chrysler's 426 Hemi "The Elephant." Although considered legendary today, only 11,000 426 Hemi-powered cars were made in the muscle-car heyday, according to Stellantis North America. There have been several iterations of Chrysler's monster-under-the-hood, and here's a rundown of every major Hemi engine's rank from least to most horsepower.