Is The Ford Boss 429 Engine Really A Hemi?

In gearhead terminology, the word hemi refers to the generally hemispherical shape of an engine's cylinder head combustion chamber. In the truest sense of the word, no automobile engine actually has a fully hemispherical combustion chamber. However, according to the looser hemi definition, the Ford Boss 429 engine is considered a hemi design.

Of course, Chrysler devoted years of research and untold dollars towards perfecting its 426 Hemi V8 for use in NASCAR, as well as a version designed for the street for use in its muscle cars like the Plymouth Cuda, Dodge Charger, and Super Bee. However, the 426 Hemi's track dominance forced a big block engine showdown with Ford's own hemi design, the Boss 429.

Luckily for muscle car fans, NASCAR rules at the time required automakers to make production versions of racing engines available to the general public. While Chrysler installed the 426 Hemi in a variety of production vehicles, Ford shoehorned the Boss 429 into its 1969 Mustang.