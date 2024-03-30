Big Block Engine Showdown: Chrysler 426 Hemi Vs. Chevrolet 454 Vs. Ford 429 Boss

The old saying goes, "There is no replacement for displacement." While modern engine technology proves that logic is fundamentally flawed, it's still fun to remember the inexpensive gasoline and big-block-powered muscle cars of days gone by.

The three big block engines listed here are not the highest displacement engines ever installed in passenger cars and trucks. However, these performance-oriented big blocks were the go-to choice for muscle cars from the three prominent American automakers of the time.

The race to build sleeker, faster cars was on by the 1950s. The Muscle Car Era started in the early 1960s and reached its pinnacle in 1971. During that golden age, the "Big Three" automakers delivered cars like the Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda, Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and Boss 429 Mustang.

It all came crashing down in 1972 as Government mandates required improved fuel economy, reduced emissions, and low-octane unleaded gasoline. Some big block engines carried on with lower compression ratios and crippling smog control equipment, but performance versions were gone.