5 Of The Highest Horsepower Muscle Cars Of The 1990s

The muscle car era began in 1949 with the Oldsmobile Rocket 88 — a full-sized car featuring the lighter body of the Oldsmobile 70 and a more powerful V8 engine — one of the most important moments in Oldsmobile history. The muscle car became a phenomenon in the following years, with the big three — Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors — launching their own models and other smaller manufacturers like AMC following suit.

However, the 1973 oil crisis, along with more stringent safety and environmental regulations, dampened advancements in muscle car development. It wasn't until the late 1980s that muscle cars started regaining their panache, especially with the introduction of the Buick GNX.

By the 1990s, muscle cars were becoming faster again. The technology has advanced to a level where we now enjoy fast, powerful vehicles that are safe, have good fuel economy, and pollute less. So, which muscle cars made the greatest comeback after the malaise era?

[Featured image by Spunjo via Wikipedia| Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]