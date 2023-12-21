Why Some Car Experts Believe The Oldmobile 88 Is One Of The First Muscle Cars Ever Made

Many people point to the 1964 Pontiac GTO as the first muscle car. That's understandable enough, given how impactful the Muscle Car Wars were back in the heady days of the early 60s. That was a golden era when all the big U.S. automakers were duking it out to make the biggest, stockiest (one might say) engines packing the most potent ponies that could fit under a hood.

Then, the OPEC Oil Crisis reared its global head in 1973 and slammed the brakes on the gas-guzzling muscle cars.

But memory is fickle and fades over time. Northwestern Medicine likens memory to the telephone game where every time you remember something from the past, your brain will actually change the details, so the next time you recall that thing, it'll be from the last time you did so and not the original event itself at all. So what was the first muscle car? They're generally considered beefy American-made coupes with high-octane engines built for high-performance driving. Others add that if a vehicle was marketed using metrics like speed, track, and elapsed times, then Chrysler did just that in 1955 with its C-300, and thus it is a viable candidate for the "first."

But as a wizened old Jedi Master once said (voiced by the incomparable Frank Oz), "There is another."