Everything You Should Know About The 4th Gen 'Catfish' Camaro

In the late-1980s, GM briefly considered discontinuing its iconic Camaro and Firebird — pony cars as we know them — in favor of moving the automaker's entire product line toward smaller, front-wheel drive platforms. But after witnessing Ford's debacle of trying to replace its Mustang with the Probe, GM decided to stay the course with a V8-powered rear-wheel drive muscle machine. And so died the ill-fated GM80 platform, intended for the fourth-generation pony cars. Instead, the new Camaro would ride on a heavily revised version of the third-gen's F-body chassis.

Unlike the outgoing car, the fourth-gen Camaro was simplified with only two engine choices, one V6 and one V8. If you're reading this article, you're probably interested in the performance-oriented V8 version, dubbed the Z28, so we'll focus on that. The new-for-1993 Z28 featured Chevy's equally new 5.7-liter LT1 which debuted in the Corvette just one year earlier. In the Camaro, it was slightly detuned to make 275 horsepower. After all, you can't have the Camaro making the same or more horsepower than GM's halo car, the Corvette. Z28 buyers could choose between a four-speed automatic transmission or a new six-speed manual transmission at no extra cost.

The 275 horsepower LT1 put the Camaro light years ahead of competitors like Ford's Mustang, which had a 4.6-liter V8 that made only 215 horsepower. In a Car and Driver comparison test of the 1994 Camaro Z28 versus a 1994 Mustang GT, the Z28 sent the Mustang GT to the glue factory with a zero to 60 time of 5.4 seconds versus 6.1 for the Mustang. A measurement of top speed had similar results with the Z28 reaching 156 mph while the GT could only muster 137 mph.