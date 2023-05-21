Here's What Made The Ford Taurus SHO V6 Engine So Special

In the early-1980s, Ford was secretly developing a mid-engine supercar to blow the doors off of foreign makes like Ferrari and Porsche. Not wanting to use something as mundane as Ford's contemporary 5.0 liter V8, engineers consulted with Japanese motorcycle and outboard motor manufacturer Yamaha to develop a high-performance V6 engine based loosely on an engine that was already in development, called the Vulcan.

Besides having the X factor of not being a standard-bearer V8, a smaller six-cylinder would be easier to mount transversely into the mid-engine sports car, as well as some limited-edition front-wheel drive sedans that Ford was considering producing.

The sports car, internally known as the GN34, was killed in 1986 in favor of focusing development efforts on a more potentially profitable vehicle — an SUV that would become the Ford Explorer. Nonetheless, the development of the Yamaha V6 moved forward, eventually finding a home in a performance-oriented version of Ford's family hauler, the Taurus SHO (Super High Output).

The SHO engine retained the same bore and stroke as the engine that Ford engineers were working on, but that's about it. Yamaha's staff strengthened the block — surprisingly made of iron, not aluminum — and concocted a pair of aluminum cylinder heads with overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. The crowning jewel that most gearheads will remember about the SHO V6 is its beautifully crafted intake manifold with elaborate intertwined variable-length runners.