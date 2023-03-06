5 Reasons You Should Own A Foxbody Mustang In 2023

The 1979 Ford Mustang has become a classic reimagination of the iconic car. Drawn up by Jack Telnack, the vice president of design for Ford Europe, the third generation of the legendary pony utilized a smaller, European-style body. A part of this history goes even deeper than just the Mustang heritage, however, and the change in design flows directly from it.

After the oil crisis that gripped the nation in 1973, Ford and many other automakers looked to reduce their products' cumbersome and gas-guzzling size. The industry estimated this would put consumers at ease if further gasoline price spikes and scarcity were to return to the market. To chase after this goal, Ford came up with the Fox body. It was a scaled-down chassis that weighed less and sported a wider engine bay than its predecessor (the Falcon platform).

The original '79 Foxbody Mustang came with several different engine options, including a prized 5.0L V8 with 140 horsepower. The stock '80s models would do away with high-performance engines as standard inclusions while retaining four-speed manual or three-speed automatic transmission options. However, special packages housed these upgrades. This era's Mustangs entered service as police cars, complete with a workhorse 5.0L engine. Mustangs of this period were in high demand, and they remain a popular choice for car collectors today. Here are five reasons to add one to your collection.