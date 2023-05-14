The Ford Firestone Safety Nightmare That Ended A Nearly 100 Year Partnership

Founded in 1900, Harvey Firestone's eponymous tire company originally supplied tires for firefighting equipment, wagons, buggies, and other non-powered transportation of the era. Seeing the potential for servicing the budding automobile industry, Firestone soon became a pioneer in the mass production of car tires, a task that was eased considerably by Firestone's friendship with automaker Henry Ford. By 1906, Firestone was supplying tires for all of Ford's vehicles, including the iconic Model T.

Ford Motor Company also enjoyed its share of accomplishments including the utilization of the assembly line and a $5 daily wage for workers — more than double the prevailing rate at the time. But one of Ford's greatest influences on the auto industry didn't come until much later. When the company's Explorer sport utility vehicle debuted in 1990, it was a runaway success that ushered in the modern SUV craze. Available with four doors, it could haul families, cargo, and travel off-road with optional four-wheel drive. All with a sporty appearance.

What nobody knew at the time was that the combination of Ford's revolutionary new SUV and the Firestone tires that it rode on would spark a huge corporate blame game. When the tires failed prematurely and suddenly, the vehicles were apt to roll over, especially in the hands of drivers who had never experienced a tire blowout. In total, over 200 people would perish in accidents involving early Ford Explorers. Based on accident data collected between 1990 and 2001, it was estimated that one in every 2,700 Explorers on the road would eventually overturn, killing someone inside. Both brands would exit the scandal with tarnished reputations and no longer on speaking terms after a 95-year relationship.