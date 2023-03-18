What Your TPMS Light Means And What To Do About It

In the late-1990s, Firestone found itself in a heap of trouble over its defective tires, which were predominately installed on Ford's incredibly popular Explorer SUV. Eventually, over 6 million faulty tires were recalled, but not before causing hundreds of crashes and rollovers, some of which were deadly.

In the aftermath of this debacle, the U.S. Congress mandated that all passenger vehicles (under 10,000 pounds) must be equipped with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to alert drivers of low tire pressure that could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Should you panic when that little yellow tire symbol with an exclamation point on your dashboard illuminates? Not necessarily. The presence of the TPMS light does mean that one or more tires has low pressure, but all tires lose air gradually over time, so it could simply be too long since the vehicle's tire pressure was topped off. Then again, it could indicate something more sinister, like a puncture.

To make a diagnosis, drivers will need to own a tire pressure gauge, which should be stored inside the vehicle at all times. Basic units are approximately the size of a pen and only cost a few dollars at auto parts stores or big box retailers.