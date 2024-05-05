5 Of The Best Dodge Charger Years Built With A HEMI Engine

With a muscle car, as any connoisseur will attest, the most important thing is just that: the muscle. They're vehicles built in the proudest of U.S. traditions: Unapologetically large and in charge, as subtle as a fluorescent, flaming chainsaw, the kinds of vehicles that left budding young gearheads awestruck. A muscle car doesn't have to be as gloriously large as the Imperial LeBaron to qualify as such, but it did have to have something truly formidable under the hood. For some such vehicles, that thing was a very specific and unique type of engine.

A hemispherical engine, or "Hemi" to its fans, has a combustion chamber of a half-spherical shape. The advantage of such a design is that it allows room for larger valves within the body of the engine, a bit of a space-saving design. This efficiency also means that the pressure within the chamber builds more quickly. Such two-valve engines were first created by Chrysler in 1951, with the initial model officially known as the FirePower engine — boasting 180 horsepower. Hemis would certainly go on to demonstrate their firepower for years as fixtures of some of the most acclaimed muscle cars ever. The legendary Dodge Charger is just one of them.

Here are some of the best Charger years that made use of the classic Hemi.