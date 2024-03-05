Dodge Just Set The Bar For Muscle Car EVs

Today's electric vehicles have a diversity issue. Your average EV really only fits into one of three categories: SUV, luxury sedan, or truck. Dodge seemingly didn't want any part of that in revealing its new Dodge Charger Daytona EV today, which it is referring to as a muscle car. "Muscle car" as a category itself has a nebulous definition, but has historically referred to a V8-powered, American, rear-wheel drive, two-door car.

First, to clarify, the Dodge Charger Daytona — as unorthodox as it may seem for Dodge — is absolutely a muscle car. You may be immediately be thinking that, by making an EV, Dodge doesn't fit those core criteria. However, in the past, other cars that don't quite fit the mold have been inaugurated into muscle car stardom. In the 1980s, the Buick Grand National and GNX reached legendary American muscle status, even with "only" a V6 under the hood. Later, the previous generation Dodge Charger — a four door sedan — gave the automotive world new parameters for absolutely egregious amounts of power with its Hellcat variants.

With 670 horsepower in Scat Pack form, the new Charger Daytona definitely has some muscle, and the Dodge badge on the front should clue you into its national allegiances (even though it's built in Canada). Yes, it's as much a muscle car as the original 1966 Dodge Charger was.