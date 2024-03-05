How Much Range Does The New Dodge Charger Daytona Have, And How Big Is The Battery?

Let's face it, you don't really buy a muscle car and expect anything even resembling efficiency. It's just not part of the equation. While the V6 powered Dodge Chargers and Challengers are reasonably fuel efficient, the supercharged V8 Hellcat variants drink fuel like its going out of style. That's just par for the course.

With the introduction of the new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV, efficiency is ostensibly somewhat part of the appeal given the fact it has a huge battery in it. Historically, Dodge has only had a tenuous relationship with fuel management, but it's still worth exploring the Charger Daytona's battery specifications and its range, even if it takes a back seat to power and drag strip times.

First, it's immediately evident looking at the Charger Daytona's specs that the battery is huge, a full 100.5 kWh. A battery of that capacity might not seem that crazy in a big SUV like the GMC Hummer or the excessively large and luxurious 2024 Cadillac IQ, but the Charger Daytona is a two-door.