How Much Range Does The New Dodge Charger Daytona Have, And How Big Is The Battery?
Let's face it, you don't really buy a muscle car and expect anything even resembling efficiency. It's just not part of the equation. While the V6 powered Dodge Chargers and Challengers are reasonably fuel efficient, the supercharged V8 Hellcat variants drink fuel like its going out of style. That's just par for the course.
With the introduction of the new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV, efficiency is ostensibly somewhat part of the appeal given the fact it has a huge battery in it. Historically, Dodge has only had a tenuous relationship with fuel management, but it's still worth exploring the Charger Daytona's battery specifications and its range, even if it takes a back seat to power and drag strip times.
First, it's immediately evident looking at the Charger Daytona's specs that the battery is huge, a full 100.5 kWh. A battery of that capacity might not seem that crazy in a big SUV like the GMC Hummer or the excessively large and luxurious 2024 Cadillac IQ, but the Charger Daytona is a two-door.
Surprising range figures
With that battery size comes weight. Faithfully following in the footsteps of every Dodge muscle car before it, the 2024 Dodge Charger EV is heavy, sporting a curb weight of 5,838 pounds. To put that into perspective, a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn has a curb weight of 4,898 pounds. A humpback whale calf weighs 3,000 pounds.
All of those electrons stored in the battery have to do something and, despite its muscle car classification and generally brusque attitude towards practicality, the Dodge Charger Daytona actually can achieve a decent range. The R/T trim has an EPA-estimated range of 317 miles and the more powerful Scat Pack brings it down to 260 miles.
Aside from outliers from brands like Lucid — which can squeeze a surprising amount of range from EVs like the Lucid Air Pure – those numbers are well within the middle of the pack of most EVs today. Plus, the Charger Daytona is capable of using a DC fast charger at rates of up to 183 kW, station-depending. According to specifications from Dodge, the Charger Daytona can charge from 20% battery to 80% battery in 27.6 minutes. That's not bad at all for a car that supposedly doesn't care about efficiency.