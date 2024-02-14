Ford's Mustang Mach-E Is A Great Car, But That's Only Half The EV Problem

In the current landscape, there are essentially two categories of electric cars that are commercially available: Tesla, and everyone else. The Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium is firmly in the latter category. Among the automotive crowd, Tesla has become steadily more unpopular, with Elon Musk being a primary reason for many. To everyone else, a Tesla is the de facto electric car with options from legacy automakers like General Motors and Ford being treated like the store brand version of a proper EV.

You simply can't talk about any non-Tesla EV without mentioning its relation to Tesla. Love or hate the company, it has irreversibly altered the alternative fuel vehicle landscape.

Unlike Tesla, Ford has been making cars nonstop for the better part of a century, producing automotive icons like the Ford F-150 and Mustang. The Big Blue Oval's two main electric cars are modeled after those icons to a varying degree of closeness. The F-150 Lightning just looks like a run-of-the-mill F-150, albeit with some lighting changes and the fact it, you know, doesn't have an internal combustion engine. The Mustang Mach-E is a Mustang really in name only. Since 1964 and a half, gas-powered Mustangs have primarily followed one shape: a two-door coupe, and the Mach-E is not one of those. It's a four-door crossover (maybe a wagon?). It does, however, have several Mustang badges on it, instead of the Ford oval.