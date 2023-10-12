Why Fisker's Ocean Is A Make Or Break Moment For The EV Company

Making cars is really difficult. Remember the stories of Elon Musk sleeping on the floor of the Tesla factory when it felt like the Model 3's production line would crash and burn? Also look at how long it took startups Rivian and Lucid to put cars into production, and how legacy giants like Toyota have been slow to bring their first EVs to market. Fisker's backstory is arguably more fraught than most, especially when you look at its eponymous founder, Henrik Fisker.

Before he put his own name on the badge, the Danish designer was best known for working on the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Then came the 2007 launch of his own company Fisker Automotive, and its first car — the 2011 Karma — a $100,000 hybrid sports sedan with killer looks and technology ahead of its time.

Fast-forward to 2012 and, just a year after deliveries began, production was halted due to the bankruptcy of Fisker's sole battery supplier which had come after two battery recalls. Fisker Automotive, which lost 300 Karmas to Hurricane Sandy and reportedly made a $35,000 loss on every car it sold, filed for bankruptcy in late 2013.

Now, Henrik is back. Fisker Inc launched in 2016 and its first car — a small electric SUV called the Ocean — is now in production. Second chances are rare in the high-stakes world of car production, making the Ocean a make-or-break moment for Fisker.