The Reason Why BMW Discontinued The Z8 Roadster

Vehicles from significant car companies get discontinued occasionally, but it always provokes thought when it happens in less time than said company usually takes to give a car the ax. BMW is famous for not letting its rides overstay their welcome, but the Z8 concluding after only three years feels harsh for lovers of modern roadsters. Sales for the BMW roadster were never great. According to Hagerty, BMW sold a total of 317 Z8s in the U.S. in the vehicle line's first year, and the full production run of the vehicle reached just 5,703 units total.

Most people would probably assume that the BMW Z8 Roadster ceased production due to low sales. However, when BMW spokesperson Dave Buchko spoke with Autoweek in late 2002, he said, that the vehicle "was never intended to be a high-volume car."

"We're not disappointed with the sales," said Buchko. "On the contrary, we were really pleased with the reaction to the car and the demand it experienced. It was never intended to run for the typical life cycle of our other cars." Buchko also suggested that the experience with the Z8 taught BMW more about hand-building small production cars.

In effect, the Z8 Roadster's production run ended because it had served its purpose on the car market. The roadster had found a home with a relatively small number of drivers but also taught the company a great deal about exclusivity.