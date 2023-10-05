Hyundai, Kia, And Genesis Adopt Tesla's NACS Plug As EVs Get Supercharger Access

South Korean auto giant Hyundai, and its subsidiaries — Kia and Genesis — have become the latest carmakers to adopt the NACS (North American Charging Standard) for electric vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada. These companies join the long list of players that have recently jumped on the NACS bandwagon as it gains dominance over the competing CCS standard.

In separate press releases, the companies confirmed that new and refreshed EVs will feature the NACS charging port starting in Q4 2024 for the U.S. Canadians using Hyundai cars will need to wait until 2025 for the changeover to occur.

Along with support for NACS, EVs made by Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia will also gain access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network across North America — effectively doubling the number of fast-charging outlets available for EVs from all three brands. For existing vehicles using the CCS plug, the companies will offer an adapter that will also allow them to access Tesla's Supercharger network.

This transition is still some time away, with Genesis expecting its current CCS-enabled cars to gain access to Tesla's charging network by the first quarter of 2025. The companies have also indicated that they will offer adapters to charge NACS-equipped vehicles at CCS chargers.

Owners of EVs from all three brands will also be able to search, locate, and navigate to available Tesla Superchargers through their respective infotainment screens and smartphones. These screens will also have added information including charger availability, status and pricing.