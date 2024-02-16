Everything To Know About Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer

Tesla, the world's most valuable car brand, has repeatedly stressed over the years that it is not solely a carmaker but a technology company at its heart. It, therefore, shouldn't come as a surprise that the company built the world's fifth most powerful supercomputer in 2021. In 2023, Tesla laid the foundations of a dramatically more powerful version called Dojo. But before one digs into the details of the Dojo, one might ask why Tesla has gone all-in on silicon tech and why it needs all that computing power.

Well, the simplest answer would be to improve its driver assistance tech stack, which includes Autopilot and the Full Self-Driving (FSD) bundle. To recall, Tesla recently started replacing conventional radar sensors in favor of traditional RGB cameras. Well, all of that real-world image capture tries to mimic how an average human would perceive the world around them. But training an AI isn't as simple as training a human because everything the cameras see needs to be labeled so that the car recognizes it in real-time and takes appropriate action. That labeling and training involves crunching multimedia assets at a crazy pace, which is worth petabytes of data per day from each car.

Nvidia, which helped Tesla build its first supercomputer, says a fleet of 100 cars will produce more than 1 million hours of video recording each year with just five cameras. Tesla delivered over 1.8 million cars in 2023 itself for reference. Needless to say, the company needs something like the Dojo supercomputer to fulfill all the computing demands. But more than just enhancing Autopilot and FSD tech, which Tesla considers critical for its future, the company also needs it for other ambitious ventures such as the Tesla Bot and improving other aspects of its cars.