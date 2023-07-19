Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer Begins Production To Train Autopilot Worthy Of Its Name

Tesla has just released its earnings report for its second fiscal quarter of 2023, and aside from financial figures, it revealed one crucial piece of information: its Dojo supercomputer has now entered production. The highly ambitious computing machine will go toward training and improving the automaker's Autopilot driver assistance system. "The better the neural net training capacity, the greater the opportunity for our Autopilot team to iterate on new solutions," the company says.

The supercomputer will play a crucial part in neural network training and processing real-world datasets collected from Tesla cars as well as those gleaned from simulation models to develop the Autopilot system. While the news of Dojo starting production is definitely a major achievement for Tesla, the company has some truly ambitious goals.

Tesla's internal projections mention that Dojo will be among the world's top five most powerful supercomputers before 2024's first quarter. Based on estimates, by October 2024, it will hit 100 Exa-FLOPS of processing power. Right now, the world's fastest supercomputer is HPE's Frontier, which serves a raw compute power worth 1.194 Exa-FLOPS. At the second spot is Riken Center for Computational Science's Fugaku, which taps out at 442.01 petaflops. HPE's LUMI takes the third position.