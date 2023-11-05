Elon Musk's xAI Reveals Grok, An AI Chatbot That Answers 'Spicy Questions'

Elon Musk-backed xAI has finally released its first product, an AI chatbot that is claimed to be more humorous than ChatGPT. The bot is named Grok, a term invented by writer Robert A. Heinlein as a meaning-fluid Martian word, though xAI says it is inspired by "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." The company claims Grok AI is "intended to answer almost anything" and will even go as far as telling users what to ask.

Example of Grok vs typical GPT, where Grok has current information, but other doesn't pic.twitter.com/hBRXmQ8KFi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

Grok is a product of merely weeks' worth of development and is still in a "very early beta phase," according to the company. This explains why xAI is keeping it exclusive to a select group of individuals who are based in the U.S. and also happen to pay for the X Premium+ subscription priced at $16 per month. For now, the standout Grok feature appears to be its humorous and witty tone of conversation, which is something that has been baked in at its core.

"It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems," xAI writes in its blog post. That's a double-edged sword and could backfire, especially when the company has spent merely two months training it. The large language model powering Grok is called Grok-1 and it was trained to handle 33 billion parameters, nearly half that of Meta's own Llama 2 model.