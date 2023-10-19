DALL-E 3 Is Now Built Right Into ChatGPT Plus: Here's How To Use It
OpenAI's latest text-to-image generation model, DALL.E-3, is now available to all paid ChatGPT users. The updated model, which can now understand more nuanced text prompts, was announced last month. Enhanced image generation capabilities are definitely a bonus, as is the ability to create visuals based on detailed instructions. However, one of the biggest changes was that OpenAI baked DALL.E-3 right into ChatGPT, which means you can summon the image generator AI right within the ChatGPT app.
While that is impressive in itself, it's the sheer convenience here that really stands out. You no longer have to jump between two apps to get the job done. Moreover, in the ChatGPT mobile app or web interface, you can simply ask the AI model to write a better, more detailed prompt to generate an image based on your circumstantial requirements, which actually saves a bucketload of creative brainstorming efforts.
Beta-testing for DALL.E-3 began on October 16, and now, it is widely available for all ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise subscribers. Interestingly, ChatGPT isn't the first tool of its kind to get DALL.E-3 superpowers. In the first week of October, Microsoft integrated OpenAI's image latest image generator tool within Bing Chat, letting users create images while interacting with the AI chatbot.
It's all about the ease
If all that's mentioned above sounds convenient, here are the steps you need to follow:
- As mentioned above, you need a ChatGPT Plus or Enterprise subscription to access DALL.E-3 within the ChatGPT app. ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month, while the pricing of the Enterprise tier varies based on the organizational requirements.
- Once the subscription is active, users can simply ask the AI to help with image generation tasks in the ChatGPT app. A core advantage of using DALL.E-3 within ChatGPT is that the prompts rely more on situational awareness and guesswork instead of depending solely on the text prompts given by the user.
- For example, you can simply tell ChatGPT that you need a logo inspired by a lion for a safari adventure package, and the integrated image generator will do the rest. You don't need to go into the details of the visual representation the way you would while using the standalone DALL.E-3 engine or any other AI-drive image generator tool of its ilk.
Alongside Dall.E-3's upgraded image generation capabilities, OpenAI has also enhanced the safety guardrails so that it doesn't generate offensive or graphically explicit imagery. Moreover, it will no longer ape the style of living artists, a move that supposedly tries to shield OpenAI from copyright claim heat.