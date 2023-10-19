DALL-E 3 Is Now Built Right Into ChatGPT Plus: Here's How To Use It

OpenAI's latest text-to-image generation model, DALL.E-3, is now available to all paid ChatGPT users. The updated model, which can now understand more nuanced text prompts, was announced last month. Enhanced image generation capabilities are definitely a bonus, as is the ability to create visuals based on detailed instructions. However, one of the biggest changes was that OpenAI baked DALL.E-3 right into ChatGPT, which means you can summon the image generator AI right within the ChatGPT app.

While that is impressive in itself, it's the sheer convenience here that really stands out. You no longer have to jump between two apps to get the job done. Moreover, in the ChatGPT mobile app or web interface, you can simply ask the AI model to write a better, more detailed prompt to generate an image based on your circumstantial requirements, which actually saves a bucketload of creative brainstorming efforts.

Beta-testing for DALL.E-3 began on October 16, and now, it is widely available for all ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise subscribers. Interestingly, ChatGPT isn't the first tool of its kind to get DALL.E-3 superpowers. In the first week of October, Microsoft integrated OpenAI's image latest image generator tool within Bing Chat, letting users create images while interacting with the AI chatbot.