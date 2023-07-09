Sarah Silverman Sues ChatGPT's Creator Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is facing a lawsuit from renowned comedienne and actress Sarah Silverman for allegedly using her book as training material without due credit or explicit permission, then benefitting financially from it. Silverman, Emmy Award winner and author of "The Bedwetter," is joined in her legal challenge against OpenAI by fellow authors Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden.

The lawsuit argues that a healthy portion of the material used to train the LLMs behind ChatGPT is protected by copyright laws — and that since it was used without due credit and compensation, OpenAI should answer for it in a court of law. The lawsuit is similar to the one filed by Getty, which sued Stability AI for using the former's vast cache of stock images to train AI models without paying for it.

Silverman's legal challenge claims that "OpenAI relied on harvesting mass quantities of textual material from the public internet," including digital copies of Silverman's book, without explicit permission. Subsequently, it says the company also received financial benefits from its alleged copyright-violating deed, for which Silverman and her supporters are now seeking damages and restitution of profits.