A Closer Look At What Helped The Dodge Charger R/T Rise To Fame

With almost any vehicle purchase, trim selections are important to look into. Considerations like your budget, the particular features added (or omitted) with a specific trim, and the practical impact such features are likely to have on the way you drive need to be carefully mulled over. After all, nobody wants to spend extra for something that they're unlikely to ever use.

Take Dodge's iconic Charger family, for instance. Boldly venturing into the world of EV muscle cars in March 2024 (essentially the only one that exists currently), it's a brand that seems to have always strived to set itself apart. To continue to do so almost six decades after its introduction is quite a feat, and may never have been possible had the original Dodge Charger R/T not had the impact that it did.

How did everything go so right for Dodge with the R/T, though? The power and performance of the original, the way the R/T evolved over the model years, and the impetus of more than a little attention from Hollywood certainly helped in that regard. The first of these factors we'll explore here is exactly what the original Charger R/T was capable of.