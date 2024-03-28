Everything Pontiac Fans Should Know About The Bonneville SSEi

Pontiac's Bonneville got its name through in interesting convention. It was carefully chosen to reflect the company's high aspirations for it. As The New York Times reported, the model, which debuted in 1957, was named for David Abbott Jenkins' legendary racing career. The previous year, Jenkins and his son had shattered stock-car speed records in a Pontiac Series 860 at the annual Speed Week during Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats.

In honor of Jenkins' super-fast Class C record of 118.375 mph, the new model was dubbed the Bonneville in celebration of what he achieved behind the wheel of a Pontiac. Merv Jenkins said that "until my dad got hold of that Pontiac ... it was a car for retired ministers." But the Bonneville would foster its new image as a speed machine. To do so, it would need to maintain high performance as model years went by. This led to the Bonneville SSEi, perhaps the most formidable family member of all.

A high-performance trim introduced to the range some years after the Bonneville itself, the SSEi would establish itself as a cut above the base version, and evolve model year after model year. Let's look at the original Bonneville SSEi, its performance and capabilities, and its lifespan and legacy in the performance arena.

[Image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and Scaled | Public Domain]