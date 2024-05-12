Why Isn't The Toyota Century Sold In The US & What Kind Of Engine Does It Have?

Most people probably associate Toyota with its efficient sedans, SUVs, or trucks like the 4Runner, and not with cars focusing more on luxury. However, there's one Toyota model that defies those expectations and gives luxury cars like the Rolls-Royce a run for its money: the Toyota Century. The Century has been in production since 1967, but if you've never seen one — or even heard of it — that's understandable, as the model is only available in Japan.

In its home country, the Century is a popular luxury choice among executives and the wealthy and is often driven not by its owners but by their chauffeurs. It's called the Century because it was released 100 years after the birth of Toyota founder Sakichi Toyoda. In the more than half-century since its debut, there have been a few major overhauls that have changed the Century's substance to better fit the 21st century—but not its luxurious style.

So, if the Toyota Century is such a unique and spectacular car, why isn't it sold in the U.S.? At one point, it was — in 1997, Toyota built 100 left-handed models and made it briefly available in Western Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the U.S. — but it quickly became clear that Americans didn't have the need or demand for the Century, opting instead for luxury options like the Bentley or Lexus. This may be partly because so much of Japanese culture is imbued into the manufacturing and details of what makes the Century so unique, which American drivers don't fully appreciate. Whatever the case, considering how much effort goes into building a Toyota Century and how so few can be made at a time, Toyota found it wasn't worth trying to sell in the U.S. at all.