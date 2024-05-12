Why Isn't The Toyota Century Sold In The US & What Kind Of Engine Does It Have?
Most people probably associate Toyota with its efficient sedans, SUVs, or trucks like the 4Runner, and not with cars focusing more on luxury. However, there's one Toyota model that defies those expectations and gives luxury cars like the Rolls-Royce a run for its money: the Toyota Century. The Century has been in production since 1967, but if you've never seen one — or even heard of it — that's understandable, as the model is only available in Japan.
In its home country, the Century is a popular luxury choice among executives and the wealthy and is often driven not by its owners but by their chauffeurs. It's called the Century because it was released 100 years after the birth of Toyota founder Sakichi Toyoda. In the more than half-century since its debut, there have been a few major overhauls that have changed the Century's substance to better fit the 21st century—but not its luxurious style.
So, if the Toyota Century is such a unique and spectacular car, why isn't it sold in the U.S.? At one point, it was — in 1997, Toyota built 100 left-handed models and made it briefly available in Western Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the U.S. — but it quickly became clear that Americans didn't have the need or demand for the Century, opting instead for luxury options like the Bentley or Lexus. This may be partly because so much of Japanese culture is imbued into the manufacturing and details of what makes the Century so unique, which American drivers don't fully appreciate. Whatever the case, considering how much effort goes into building a Toyota Century and how so few can be made at a time, Toyota found it wasn't worth trying to sell in the U.S. at all.
The Toyota Century once had a V12 engine and now sports a hybrid V8
The second-generation Toyota Century holds the distinct honor of being the only Toyota ever equipped with a V12 engine. The G50 was the same model released in 1997 that failed to grab a foothold in America despite being powered by a 1GZ-FE 5.0-liter V12 BEAMS (Breakthrough Engine with Advanced Mechanism system) motor that was capable of up to 299 horsepower. This engine was paired with a four-speed gearbox specifically designed to limit gear changes and keep the luxurious ride as smooth as possible. While this likely wasn't a concern for its wealthy owners, the second-gen Century could only achieve 17 miles per gallon.
That's a big difference from the third-generation Toyota Century, which made its "weird and wonderful" debut in 2018. This model sports a 4,968 cc 5.0-liter V8 hybrid engine that can generate up to 425 horsepower. This isn't a huge surprise, as Toyota has become known for making reliable hybrids. Like its predecessor, the 317 kW battery-electric system is designed to keep things as smooth and quiet for its passengers as possible. An active noise control feature is meant to dampen the engine's sound revving up, and the motor is paired with other vehicle components to reduce any disturbing bumps and vibrations during the ride, including new tires and air suspension.
A new Toyota Century SUV is expected to roll out later this year, and it's likely to have similar features designed for a smoother ride. The G70 will be a plug-in hybrid powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with a rear e-axle. It will be the first five-door Century, but don't mistake this for any typical sport-utility vehicle — it will be just as elite and luxurious as its handcrafted predecessors.
Handcrafted touches are what make the Toyota Century so hard to build
When Toyota offered the second-gen Century outside of Japan, only 27 were sold, which is why the automaker isn't bothering to try again with its newer models. Even within Japan, however, Toyota knows its luxury vehicle is only for the most elite owners. When it announced the G60 in 2018, it set a sales target of just 50 units per month.
That's okay, though, because the manufacturer can't just crank out endless units of the Toyota Century off its assembly line anyway. At its exclusive plant, just seven robots are used to build part of a Toyota Century, while the rest is done by hand. That includes the stunning paint job applied to the Century's exterior, which uses just seven materials. Only four craftsmen (and two apprentices) are allowed to apply the paint after training at an advanced lacquerware workshop for six months. The Toyota Century is wet-sanded, hand-polished, and hand-painted.
Similarly, the doors are hung by hand, while the interior wood panels require 15 hours of woodworking and are hand-cut, hand-sanded, hand-adjusted, and hand-finished. The Toyota Century's hood ornament, a celestial rooster that represents Japan's Imperial House, is hand-carved over a 45-day period. Other handcrafted parts of the car include lace doilies in its interior and the character lines of the vehicle, which in 2018 were crafted by just three workers, including one craftsman who had been detailing the Century since its very first iteration in the 1960s.
It's easy to see why the Century represents the very height of luxury one can expect from a Toyota. However, if you want the pleasure of owning one, your only option is to buy it in Japan.