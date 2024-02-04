Everything To Know About Japan's Only V12 Car: The Toyota Century

The U.S. is no stranger to being left out of the cool kids' club when it comes to awesome JDM car models. Of course, when you bring this topic up the first thing folks want to talk about are things like the Skyline or the all-wheel-drive hot hatch, the Nissan Pulsar GTi-R. Outside of the performance world, though, there are a ton of cool cars from various manufacturers that we didn't initially get and are now becoming legal to import. One of the most outstanding examples is the second-generation Toyota Century; the only Toyota ever to come with a V12 engine.

If you have any aspirations to own a V12-powered car but are hesitant to do so because of the potential maintenance costs (a BMW 750iL, for example), this is your best bet! It's a high-end luxury car from the era when Toyota spent over $1 Billion developing the Lexus LS400 to be the best car ever built. Undoubtedly, the Centruy has some tech carryover. Let's dive into all the details on Toyota's only V12 car, the luxury stable that is the second-gen (or G50 as it was known internally) Toyota Century.