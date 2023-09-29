10 Cars With The Most Luxurious Interiors Under $50k

After reaching record highs in 2022, new car prices have now begun to plateau as supply chain shortages ease and borrowing rates increase. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average new car cost $48,451 in 2023, virtually identical to the average price 12 months prior. Prices for luxury cars have seen decreases in recent months, with the average sale price dropping 3.3% compared to August 2022.

So, for anyone holding out to buy a new luxury vehicle, now might be the time to enter the market. One of the biggest considerations for buyers across all luxury vehicles is the quality of each car's cabin, both in terms of upscale upholstery and competitive tech. There's no need to break the bank to find a luxury vehicle with an excellent interior either, as the entry-level options are more enticing than ever, with several best-selling models seeing fresh upgrades for 2023. Every luxury carmaker promises comfort, quality, and a laundry list of features, but these ten cars are a cut above the rest in the sub-$50,000 price bracket.