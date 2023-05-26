2023 Lexus ES 300h F Sport Handling Review: Float (And Sting) Like A Butterfly
Times change, and sometimes what the badge on the trunk says, isn't necessarily what you find from behind the wheel. The 2023 Lexus ES 300h F Sport Handling is a good case in point, setting up early expectations with its combination of luxury, a smidgen of sportiness descended down from the automaker's own F line of high-performance machines, and just a dash of hybrid technology to allow the entry-level luxury midsize sedan to visit the gas pump less frequently. The question that needed answering, then, is whether this particular 2023 ES can live up to both its F Sport aspirations and the economy promises of its mild-hybrid drivetrain.
LS. ES. Four letters which introduced the world to Lexus all the way back in 1989. The LS, of course, was the alternative for those tired of all of the German, English and, perhaps, American flagships, especially when it came to affordability and reliability. The ES, meanwhile, was there to gather up those ready to take the plunge with luxury vehicles, including those ready to move up from parent company Toyota's premium U.S. offerings.
From humble roots to modern luxury mainstay
Both the LS (1990 – 1992 LS 400) and ES (1990 – 1991 ES 250) landed in showrooms that last September of the 1980s for the 1990 model year. The former, built on a bespoke platform, did quite well on the sales floor, totaling 165,000 copies by the end of the 1992 model year. The latter, derived from the Toyota Camry, didn't do as well, with just around 38,000 through the end of the 1991 model year.
Over 30 years later, the current ES — based on the same TNGA-K platform as the NX, RX and Toyota Avalon — has long since ceded the entry-level luxury market to the IS. It still remains the bread-and-butter of the Lexus line along with the LS, though, pulling in new and old customers with a wide variety of trims and options to suit their needs, including the sportiness of the new-for-2023 F Sport Handling trim package.
Burning neither tracks nor wallets
The 2023 Lexus ES's engine bay can be filled with one of three engines, depending on the model chosen: a 2.0-liter inline-four, a 2.5-liter inline-four, or a 3.5-liter V6. The 2.5-liter comes in two forms, both from the Dynamic Force family of engines made for the TNGA platforms. The first, found in the ES 250, is the A25A-FKS, which delivers 203 horses and 184 lb-ft. of torque to all corners; the ES 250 can only be had with all-wheel drive.
Add the Lexus Hybrid Drive to the engine, though, and you'll have the ES 300h's own take on the 2.5-liter, the A25A-FXS. That one, which combines the inline-four with a pair of high-output electric motors, delivers a combined 215 horsepower to just the front pair of 19-inch glossy black five-spoke alloys. Though official combined torque figures aren't available, there's definitely enough oomph to get you going on the interstate onramp; zero to 60 mph arrives in 8.1 seconds.
For the 2023 ES 300h in any trim level, an eCVT directs those hybrid ponies to the front. And, like most CVTs, it will sound very displeased at having to accelerate to interstate speeds. There are four driving modes available, too: Normal, Eco, EV and Sport. EV mode lets you cruise around the parking garage at parking garage speeds without using a drop of fuel, while Eco mode turns down pedal input, throttle response, and acceleration, in addition to reducing power to the HVAC system for improved fuel economy. Sport mode, meanwhile, turns up the heat on the gas engine and throttle response, perfect for blowing by the big rigs on the highway.
The trackpad is gone
There are a couple of things you'll notice right away when stepping into the 2023 Lexus ES 300h F Sport Handling. For one, the pair of 10-way F Sport bolstered buckets with heating and ventilation, draped in red and black NuLuxe material. My mom enjoyed her seat, by the by, stating that it — and most of the other seats she's been in — were more comfortable than the sport buckets of the departed Hyundai Veloster N I reviewed long, long ago.
The next thing you'll notice is the lack of the infamous Lexus trackpad to control the infotainment. No longer shall you suffer the twitchiness of the whole thing, instead touching the actual Lexus Interface in either the standard 8-inch or — as seen above — 12.3-inch touchscreen display, which is moved closer to the driver for better access. Not to mention the variety of buttons and knobs underneath the screen for controlling the HVAC and radio. Alas, there is no CD player in this Lexus, the automaker moving on from the old tech years after nearly everyone else has; only the 2023 LC 500 still has its player.
What you do get is wireless charging plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get a three-month trial of SiriusXM Premium, and a three-year trial of Lexus' Destination Assist, which gives you 24-hour access to a live agent ready to help locate a specific destination. Other subscription trials for the 2023 ES lineup include Safety Connect, Service Connect, Remote Connect and Wi-Fi Connect. Trials last from three to 10 years, depending on the service, at which point owners can pay $8/month or $80/year.
More than just looks
There are a handful of ways to have your 2023 Lexus ES 300h, from the base model all the way to the ultra-luxurious Ultra Luxury. The F Sport Handling trim brings just a little more of the F lineage to the hybrid sedan than a badge and some sporty looks inside and out. As the name suggests, the suspension receives a few tweaks to give the ES 300h a bit more cornering capability. So, what do you get for a starting MSRP of $48,835?
While the rest of the family makes do with independent MacPherson struts, a front stabilizer bar and a rear multi-link trailing arm, the F Sport Handling adds F Sport-tuned adaptive variable suspension, solenoid-actuated shocks, stabilizer bars, and performance dampers to the front and rear. And that's it. No special brakes or summer tires, and obviously no bump in power. Just a little more agility for a 3,730-pound midsize luxury sedan. If you can feel it, anyway.
Sporty looks for gliding by the gas station
As far as saving fuel goes, the 2023 Lexus ES 300h F Sport Handling does a fine job at that. Rated at a combined 44 mpg (43 city, 44 highway), my mostly in-town driving, plus my usual loop up and down through Draper Valley Overlook in Pulaski County, Virginia, netted me a peak fuel economy of 38.2 mpg, most of it split between Normal and Eco modes. After a week of driving, the ES needed just over 3 gallons to bring the 13.2-gallon tank back to full for its return trip home to Washington, DC.
As far as driving goes, the ES 300h F Sport Handling glides along streets and highways with little issue, though frontward visibility could be improved, especially when its cousins like the Toyota Corolla Hatchback offer excellent views of the road ahead for less than half of the Lexus' base MSRP. As mentioned earlier, the ES 300h F Sport Handling has the power to pass the big rigs down I-81, though you may need to give the sedan more encouragement with a heavier foot than other luxury sedans in this category to do so, even with Sport mode engaged.
But does it live up to the expectations having the "Handling" in its name implies? If excitement is what you're hoping for, you'll have to settle for just gently floating around the turns, when the sedan's enormous heft isn't felt, that is. In short, the ES 300h F Sport Handling floats like butterfly, but stings like one, too.
2023 Lexus ES 300h F Sport Handling Verdict
If you're looking for a luxury sedan with some sporty looks, somewhat sporty handling and hybrid tech, the 2023 Lexus ES 300h F Sport Handling isn't a bad choice, especially if you go all-in on the options. For the as-tested sticker of $54,970 plus delivery, you can have a head-up display ($500), triple-beam LED headlamps ($1,215), the Lexus Interface 12.3-inch touchscreen ($1,030), and a power open/close trunk with kick sensor ($550) among the options, all draped in that metallic Iridium premium paint ($500). And again, a combined EPA rating of 44 mpg means only stopping for coffee on the way to the office on most days, all the while leaving your iPhone or Pixel's charging cord in your pocket while the wireless charging and connectivity take care of business. Not to mention: no more trackpads.
However, if you're seeking more sport from your luxury midsize sedan — especially in this price range — there are some compelling choices out there, such as the Acura TLX, BMW 3 Series and Genesis G80. Each of these examples put as much attention on performance as they do on luxury, bringing more excitement to the table than the Lexus ES 300h F Sport Handling.
Even Lexus itself has the IS 500 and RX 500h ready to leave its sibling breathless on the truly windiest of roads. Plus, you can get the F Sport vibe for a couple of thousand less by opting for the ES 300h F Sport Design (which also nets you a panoramic glass roof compared to the F Sport Handling's basic moonroof). In the end, the sportiest ES 300h is at its best floating along the long, straight roads.