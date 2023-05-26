2023 Lexus ES 300h F Sport Handling Review: Float (And Sting) Like A Butterfly

The 2023 Lexus ES's engine bay can be filled with one of three engines, depending on the model chosen: a 2.0-liter inline-four, a 2.5-liter inline-four, or a 3.5-liter V6. The 2.5-liter comes in two forms, both from the Dynamic Force family of engines made for the TNGA platforms. The first, found in the ES 250, is the A25A-FKS, which delivers 203 horses and 184 lb-ft. of torque to all corners; the ES 250 can only be had with all-wheel drive.

Add the Lexus Hybrid Drive to the engine, though, and you'll have the ES 300h's own take on the 2.5-liter, the A25A-FXS. That one, which combines the inline-four with a pair of high-output electric motors, delivers a combined 215 horsepower to just the front pair of 19-inch glossy black five-spoke alloys. Though official combined torque figures aren't available, there's definitely enough oomph to get you going on the interstate onramp; zero to 60 mph arrives in 8.1 seconds.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

For the 2023 ES 300h in any trim level, an eCVT directs those hybrid ponies to the front. And, like most CVTs, it will sound very displeased at having to accelerate to interstate speeds. There are four driving modes available, too: Normal, Eco, EV and Sport. EV mode lets you cruise around the parking garage at parking garage speeds without using a drop of fuel, while Eco mode turns down pedal input, throttle response, and acceleration, in addition to reducing power to the HVAC system for improved fuel economy. Sport mode, meanwhile, turns up the heat on the gas engine and throttle response, perfect for blowing by the big rigs on the highway.