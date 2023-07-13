2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Review: Too Much Of Everything

Meanwhile, a tiny shifter the size of a petite thumb uses the same strange shift selection pattern previously found on the RC, LC, and IS. To be fair, the directions for Drive, Reverse, or Neutral can at least feel somewhat natural after a short period of acclimation. Selecting Park, however, via the electronic button below only gets more frustrating when the electronic parking brake automatically turns on or off only some of the time.

The suite of driver aids that Toyota on the RX calls "Lexus Safety System+ 3.0" also intrudes on actual driving constantly, far beyond the time it took me to adjust to the shifter. A driver inattention camera visible above the steering wheel worked predictably until I put on sunglasses, at which point the system started dinging to an irritating amount—and caused me to look down at the gauge cluster excessively hoping to find out what was wrong, literally taking my eyes off the road because it was worried that my eyes were not on the road. The adaptive cruise control, meanwhile, includes lane-keep-assist steering that will pull hard into oncoming traffic, then start dinging similarly once over the line it pulled the car across.

Automatic emergency braking also kicked in multiple times while I tried to park, both parallel and head-in. The sensation of slamming to a stop while trying to nudge a few more inches forward or backward often made me think maybe I had hit a wall or bush or car—but better safe than sorry seems to be the thinking from Lexus here.

I do believe that driver aids can make cars safer, whether during the course of everyday driving on the highway, in cities where pedestrians might leap out at any moment, or while parking in tight urban environments. But the safety systems go too far on the RX, with incessant dinging and unpredictable behavior that drew my attention away from the actual driving. While a little nudge might help drivers distracted by text messages or social media or whatever's going on in the backseat, many of the warnings will likely distract responsible drivers actually paying attention to the road... Or, for example, those trying to enjoy everything good about the RX 500h F Sport Performance.