Every Popular Car Being Discontinued In 2024

As consumer tastes change and manufacturers look to weed out the underperforming models in their lineups, it's natural to see car models discontinued every year and new ones emerge. However, that process has been supercharged in recent years, primarily because of the industry-wide switch to EVs. In order to free up factory facilities to make hybrid and all-electric vehicles, many brands have had to trim down their current lineups significantly. As a result, it's inevitable that some much-loved cars end up on the chopping block.

In 2022, almost every major manufacturer axed at least one underperforming model, and in 2023 the results were similarly severe. As the transition to electric vehicles continues to accelerate, the list of models set to be discontinued by 2024 sees just as many popular cars bow out. Some have been expected for a while now, but a few of the axed nameplates came as a major surprise to fans when they were announced.