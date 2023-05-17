Chrysler's Long-Anticipated Airflow Electric SUV Has Been Abandoned As We Know It

Since it debuted at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, everyone thought Chrysler's then-new Airflow concept car was going to be the brand's first EV for the 2025 model year — after all, the Airflow name dates back to one of Chrysler's most successful cars from the 1930s. The concept itself was sleek and stylish, but not in the outlandish way that many other concepts are.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is somewhat lacking in the EV department, aside from the Ram 1500 EV, and it looked like a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, those hopes for a 2025 Airflow have been dashed, according to a report by MotorTrend, which spoke to Stellantis designers and executives. The Airflow will not be the future of EV cars for the storied brand. But that does not mean that Chrysler has abandoned EVs altogether, it's just that the Airflow is more than likely not what the car-buying public will see when Chrysler does eventually launch the anticipated EV.