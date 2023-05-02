Cars That Died In 2023

Changes have swept through the auto industry in recent years as the production of electric vehicles ramps up and consumers continue to switch from traditional body styles like sedans and hatchbacks to SUVs and crossovers. As a result, automakers have been updating their lineups to better reflect the changing times, which inevitably means that older or lesser-selling models end up on the chopping block. In 2022, nearly every major brand saw at least one model killed off, and 2023 is set to be just as transformative.

In many cases, underperforming cars are retired to make way for more popular alternatives, but for a few of 2023's casualties, there will be no successors to the models getting axed. Most are, unsurprisingly, internal combustion cars, but there are also some hybrids being discontinued to make way for incoming all-electric models. It looks like 2024 will see even more revered cars disappear, as the Stellantis trio of the Dodge Charger, Challenger, and Chrysler 300 are all confirmed to be ending production in the latter part of 2023. But for now, here's a roundup of the cars that never made it to the 2023 model year.